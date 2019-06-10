Russia ups pressure on Ukraine’s bogus claims in International Court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Russia expects the Permanent Court of Arbitration of the Hague (CPA) to reject Ukraine’s demands on its rights in the Black seas, Azov and the Kerch Strait, since the agency does not have the necessary jurisdiction , declared the special envoy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitri Lobach.

The CPA, based in The Hague, is currently holding hearings in the framework of the process initiated by Ukraine against Russia in 2016 on the basis of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to study “the dispute concerning the sea Black, the Sea of ​​Azov and the Strait of Kerch, related to the rights of the coastal State.”

“All Ukrainian claims are unsustainable, are outside the jurisdiction of this court, I urge the court to reject them completely,” Lobach said during the hearing, broadcast on the Internet.

At the end of May, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (TIDM) demanded that Russia release the three Ukrainian ships and their crew, detained in the area of ​​the Kerch Strait.

In addition, according to the court order, both Russia and Ukraine had to submit to the court until June 25 their reports on what happened in Kerch.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that, during the subsequent arbitration process, Moscow intends to continue defending its position, in particular with regard to the fact that the ITLM also does not have jurisdiction to conduct an arbitration between Russia and Ukraine in the framework of that case.

On November 25, 2018, three ships of the Ukrainian Navy violated the Russian border by entering a provisionally closed zone of the Black Sea and advancing towards the Kerch Strait.

The Ukrainian vessels made dangerous maneuvers and turned a deaf ear to the demand to stop, for which they were arrested with their 24 crew members, who are currently being prosecuted for a criminal case for illegal crossing of the border.

Moscow described the Ukrainian incursion as provocation and denounced that Kiev violated the fundamental norms of international law, while the Russian coastguards acted in accordance with the law.