Russia DEMANDS Washington abandons attempts to divide Venezuelan military

MOSCOW – The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called for Washington to renounce its plans to polarize the Venezuelan military.

“We ask them to abandon their actions aimed at dividing the Venezuelan Armed Forces, this institution must defend the constitutional order and not participate in domestic politics,” said Zakharova.

During the weekly press conference, the diplomat also condemned the new sanctions of the United States against Cuba.

“These actions, in the first place, affect the interests of ordinary citizens, depriving them of their fundamental rights and freedoms, which Washington seems to defend with such zeal,” the spokesman said.

Venezuela is facing political crisis, which was aggravated on January 23 with the self-proclamation of Juan Guaidó as interim president of the country. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who took office on January 10 after a legitimate election, called Guaidó’s statement a coup attempt and blamed the United States for orchestrating it.

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Iran, Turkey and other countries support Maduro’s government. Moscow described Guaido’s “presidential status” as nonexistent. On the other hand, the European Union, USA and most Latin American countries, including Brazil, support Guaidó.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated on Saturday the need to maintain unity between Cuba and Venezuela to address the “threats, unjust sanctions and blockade” of the United States.

“United and with dignity we will face and overcome the threats, the unjust sanctions and the blockade,” the Cuban president wrote in his Twitter account.

On Friday, Diaz-Canel received in Havana the president of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, in a meeting attended by General Raúl Castro, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, second secretary of this political organization.

Pelo visited Havana on June 6 and 7, as part of the preparations for the XXV Meeting of the Forum of São Paulo, to be held in Caracas from July 25 to 28.

Cabello also met with the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Cuban parliament), Esteban Lazo.

The Venezuelan politician told Sputnik Mundo that the São Paulo Forum will be “one of the ways of truth come to light, when people will visit us, see what is happening and give their testimonies.”

“Any information that tells the truth about Venezuela is fundamental now, because the truth, when used correctly, is a very precise instrument,” Cabello told Sputnik in Havana before embarking on his country.