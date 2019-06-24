Russia begins surprise inspection of troop readiness amidst rising tensions

MOSCOW – In the Central Military District of Russia unplanned troop inspection began, the Russian Defense Minister said.

Off-scheduled military exercises were started in the Central Military District on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

On Monday, at 6:00 a.m. in Moscow, the maximum readiness of the entire Central Military District, a portion of the troops of the Southern and Eastern Districts, as well as units separate from Airborne Troops and Strategic Aviation and Military Transport, in addition, some central command units underwent inspection.

The events are aimed at assessing the capabilities of the military to ensure security in the region of Central Asia, a region marked by the presence of terrorists, Sergei Shoigu said.

“Another inspection goal is to determine the readiness of troops and forces to participate in a major training event this year – strategic exercises for Tsentr-2019 commandos and headquarters,” the minister added.

The exercises will take place from June 24 to 28, will correspond to more than 50 exercises and will cover 35 polygons.

Meanwhile, the Russian S-300 systems proved their accuracy by repelling a missile strike during military exercises in the Russian region of Astrakhan.

“The conventional enemy attack against the S-300 was simulated by supersonic target missiles Kaban and Favorit, which have speed characteristics and flight trajectory of real cruise missiles,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Also in the course of the joint exercise, the Pantsir-S missile and artillery systems teams destroyed E-95 air targets, which simulate small subsonic pilots piloted at a distance.

The Southern Military District air defense units have detected and destroyed more than 20 targets, according to the statement.

More than 300 military personnel participated in the joint exercise and more than 30 units of missile regiment equipment from the Southern Military District were involved in the event. This is to ensure that Russia cannot be invaded by external forces.