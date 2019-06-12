Rouhani reveals that U.S is now nearly unable to pressure Iran

TEHRAN – According to a statement made today, Rouhani has revealed that the enemies of Iran will be “forced to return to the negotiating table, to justice and logic, and then admit their mistake,”

Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the United States has almost completely exhausted its ability to put pressure on Tehran . “The American threat is losing its strength,” he said.

The leader said that the American possibilities of beating his nation are almost extinct. “The previous sanctions of the Security Council of the United Nations ( UN ), are nothing compared to those applied by Washington.”

He stressed that despite all this Iran will be victorious, and that the Iranian people feel more calm and confident at the moment.

“The pressure of the United States against our country has reached its peak, and its capacity (to exert pressure) is practically coming to an end,” Rouhani said at a meeting with his cabinet.

The Iranian president met Wednesday with Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, which was received by the Persian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who said the United States has a negative campaign against Tehran.

“They started the economic war against us and every day we are faced with the propaganda and the incitement to hatred of the Americans”.

Zarif also stressed that despite this, the Iranian authorities will continue to find ways to safeguard the well-being of the people in the face of Washington’s pressures and sanctions.

For his part, the Japanese prime minister was the first visiting diplomat of the Asian country in 41 years, it aims to try to mediate to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran, using good relations that Japan maintains with both nations.

Abe had explained before leaving Tokyo, that his goal is to “reduce tensions” and “contribute to peace and stability in the region.”

Iran could ask Japan for mediation with the US

Official Iranian sources have stressed on Wednesday that the Tehran government will ask Japan to mediate to ease tensions with the US administration.

“Abe can be a great mediator to facilitate (the relief of sanctions), Japan has always respected Iran and Abe can play a very constructive role to calm the current tension that can harm the region” of the Middle East, said a responsible Iranian.

Photo: Reuters

He added: “Japan can help alleviate the current tension between Iran and the United States as a gesture of good will, Washington should either lift the unfair oil sanctions or extend the exemptions or suspend them.”

Tensions between the United States and Iran have worsened after the US withdrawal. of the nuclear agreement that had been agreed with Tehran in 2015, together with other nations such as Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

After the break of the pact, the US administration once again imposed sanctions against Iran, which have affected the economy of Tehran and the devaluation of the Iranian currency.

Given this, Iran responded last May, with the implementation of some of its nuclear commitments and gave an ultimatum of 60 days to ensure their economic interests.

Abe is in Tehran on a two-day official visit. He has met with President Hasan Rouhani on Wednesday, and on Thursday he will hold a meeting with the leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.