Rouhani: Iran does not want war, but will never allow the people’s will to be broken

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in comments today, June 18, that the Islamic Republic is not going to wage war against any foreign state. At the same time, the head of the Iranian government (the posts of the president and the prime minister in Iran are combined) added that those who oppose Iran personify “not a nation, but a group of inexperienced politicians”. With such a statement, Hassan Rouhani spoke at the opening ceremony of the Salam terminal at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

“The enemies claim that the development of Iran was stopped in an attempt to destroy the hope of the Iranian people, but we see other developments, growth in the economy and society of Iran, despite all the pressure,” the president said.

According to him, a war is being waged against the hope and will of the Iranians, with the help of which “the enemies want to destroy the hope of the Iranian people for the future of the country and break their will.”

“The Iranian nation will emerge victorious in this war, and we will not fight against any nation, (because) we are opposed by a group of inexperienced politicians,” Rouhani said.

The Iranian President stressed that the Salam terminal at the capital’s airport was built within two years thanks to the efforts of Iranian engineers, which is a great achievement for a country under United States sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during a meeting of the country’s government held on June 12, that the United States had exhausted the “pressure potential” on the Islamic Republic and the economic situation in Iran compared to last year.

“The pressure potential has dried up. The United States brought to a peak pressure on the people of Iran, and from that moment on, this threat, this pressure, will lose its strength. Now, compared to what was six months – a year ago, the situation (in the Iranian economy) is more stable, ” Rouhani said then.

The United States expanded sanctions against Iranian companies and individuals operating in the oil, banking and transport sectors of the Iranian economy on November 5, 2018 . Restrictive measures were introduced against more than 700 legal entities and individuals, ships and aircraft of Iran. The sanctions list includes the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the country’s transport sector, including the national Iranian tanker company. The Central Bank of Iran itself falls under the sanctions.

US President Donald Trump on May 8 last year announced Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. After withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) , the United States from August 7, the first stage expanded sanctions against Iran. The next expansion of sanctions, which affected primarily the energy sector of the Islamic Republic of Iran, took place on 5 November.