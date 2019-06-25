Rostec reveals features of the brand new Russian reconnaissance drone Korsar

MOSCOW – Korsar’s latest reconnaissance drone can fly at an altitude of more than 5,000 meters for 8 hours, the state-owned consortium Rostec said on Tuesday.

A Korsar flight model is demonstrated for the first time in a way accessible to the public at the International Military Technical Forum ARMY 2019, near Moscow.

According to the consortium, the Korsar can fly at an altitude of more than 5,000 meters, making it inaccessible to light weapons and many types of portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

The economical engine allows the Korsar to remain in the air for up to 8 hours. The information collected by the drone is processed and transmitted to terrestrial systems in real time. The drone , designed for aerial reconnaissance in all weather conditions, weighs 200 pounds, has a wingspan of 6.5 meters, the fuselage length is 4.2 meters.

Civil applications

In addition to military applications, Korsar can be used to perform civilian tasks – environmental monitoring, road monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, forest fire prevention, and emergency search and rescue.

- Advertisement -

Rossiya Segodnya is the official news agency of the military forum, while the international radio and news agency Sputnik participates as an international media partner of the ARMY 2019 forum.

Meanwhile in the US, the announcement of the first flight of the newest Russian drone S-70 Okhotnik-B (Hunter-B) was not ignored and the Popular Mechanics edition has already evaluated this advanced weaponry.

Author of the Kyle Mizokami article indicates that Okhotnik-B is capable of transporting high precision bombs over long distances and can overcome the enemy’s air defense systems.

The lack of cabin and life support systems needed by the pilot allowed designers to get more space for fuel and ammunition. The publication reports that the Okhotnik-B weighs about 20 tonnes, which is slightly more than the weight of the Su-35 twin-engine fighter.

Not having the cabin and life support systems needed by the pilot, it probably has a large internal compartment for guns and fuel tanks. All this gives you an advantage.

“The sneaky drone will perform dangerous tasks against well-protected targets,” Mizokami writes. According to him, the main task of the drone will be the destruction of anti-aircraft defense systems of the enemy.

The Okhotnik-B was designed according to the “flying wing” scheme. For the first time the Russian drone was sighted at the Chkalov Aviation Factory in Novosibirsk in January 2019. It is expected that the drone will decoe for the first time in July or August this year. According to Russian experts, the first flight will last at most several tens of minutes.