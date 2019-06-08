REVEALED: ‘Zelensky not in control of Ukrainian Army’ – DPR head Pushilin

DONETSK – Commenting on the situation of increased violence with Ukraine, head of the DPR Denis Pushilin explained that since the new president of Ukraine, Zelensky, came to power, the number of ceasefire violations in the Donbass has actually increased several times – he has failed to establish control over Ukrainian punitive operation. Pushilin explained today in a major revelation that while Zelensky is nominally the constitutional head of the Ukrainian state, he does not possess the actual authority over the military that one would normally associate with the ‘commander in chief’ of the armed forces.

“Why doesn’t Zelensky give an order for a cease-fire? In my opinion, because he has weak authority among the Ukrainian militants, therefore, in this regard, he has little effect on that,” he said.

According to Pushilin, in this connection, Zelensky has to justify himself all the time.

“We also heard his excuses quite recently – they are again turning everything upside down, again, allegedly, Russia lost control over the armed forces. This is an impotent attempt to justify the crimes of the armed forces of Ukraine. Shelling from Ukraine, I recall, has increased since the arrival of the new president of Zelensky,” the head of the DPR summarized.

Earlier, the press secretary of Zelensky admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are shooting residential buildings in the Donbas , however, according to her, they do this in response to provocations. Recall that the Ukrainian military for the past day fired on the DPR more than 200 rounds of ammunition .