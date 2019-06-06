REVEALED: Kiev launched 60 missiles against Donetsk, confirmed

DONETSK – The Ukrainian military launched more than 60 projectiles between June 3rd and 4th against the Donetsk People’s Republic (RPD), a representative of the DPR revealed to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (CCCC) of the truce in eastern Ukraine, confirming reports that had circulated over the last several days.

During that day the Ukrainian Army launched “a total of 63 projectiles against the south of the republic and the outskirts of Donetsk,” he told reporters.

He added that the Ukrainian uniformed personnel perpetrated attacks with mortars of 120 and 82 millimeters.

Since April 2014 Ukraine has carried out an operation against the militias in the eastern part of its territory – Donbass – where the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk were proclaimed in response to the coup d’état in Kiev in February of the same year.

The Minsk agreements, signed in September 2014 and February 2015, laid the foundations for a political solution to the conflict but have not yet resulted in the cessation of violence whose result the UN estimates in more than 10,300 deaths, in addition to about 1.5 million displaced.

- Advertisement -

The president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, in his meeting with the United States Senator Robert Portman declared that the Slavic country is waging two wars, one against Russia and the other against corruption, reports the official website of the president.

These controversial statements come in the context of the president’s decision to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada – the country’s parliament. According to Zelenski, the Rada does not work and could slow the formation of the Government.

“We can not wait, we have two wars, one against Russia and the other against corruption within the country that is a threat above all to its economy,” the Ukrainian leader said.

This rhetoric is very similar to that used by the previous president and Zelenski’s ex-rival in the elections, Petro Poroshenko. From his point of view, the armed conflict in the east of Ukraine is not a civil war, nor an internal confrontation, but an aggression on the part of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian politicians, even those who have just come to power, refuse to recognize that the war in Donbas has nothing to do with Russia. Moscow, for its part, repeatedly stressed that units of the Russian Army do not take part in the armed clashes in eastern Ukraine.