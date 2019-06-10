PUTIN & XJP AFFIRM PALESTINE: Abbas praises Russian and Chinese position on Palestine

EAST JERUSALEM – Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas praised Moscow’s and Beijing’s position on the Palestinian problem, which is reflected in a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signed after recent bilateral talks in Moscow, local media said.

Abbas said such a stance would prevent any attack on the rule of law and the Arab Peace Initiative, as well as on the historic rights of the Palestinians, according to the WAFA news agency.

Putin and Xi held talks earlier this week in Moscow. The leaders signed the joint statement that included the early resumption of negotiations on the Palestinian-Israeli issue and expressed support for the establishment of an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Arab Peace Initiative was proposed by Saudi Arabia and endorsed by the Arab League in 2002 and re-endorsed in 2007 and 2017.

In particular, the initiative calls for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from disputed territories and the restoration of borders that existed prior to the 1967 Six-Day War, in return for normalization of relations with Arab countries.

According to the initiative, Israel recognizes a sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem and provides a solution to the problem of Palestinian refugees and Israeli settlers.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the issue of the trade war during the Economic Forum of the East (EEF).

Petrov did not reveal details of the negotiations between the leaders and stressed that the discussions should not have their ins and outs revealed to the public. However, he emphasized that China and Russia do not ignore intentional issues of relevance due to their role in the world.

“The list of joint projects of countries like Russia and China is so great that this alone would be the subject of many hours of discussion, and of course, Russia and China can not refrain from discussing international problems. commercial,” Peskov told the Russian television channel Rossiya 1, noting that these trade disputes have been destructive to economic and negative relations for resolving regional conflicts.

China is currently engaged in a trade war with the United States. Both sides of the conflict have traded a series of tariffs on imports since March this year. The month marked Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminum in several countries, which triggered trade tensions with the Chinese.