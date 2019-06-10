Putin pushes alternative solutions for global problems

MOSCOW – The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, stressed the importance of finding alternatives for the current confrontation, by sending a message of greeting to the participants of the international scientific forum ‘Lecturas Primakov’.

“The world has approached a dangerous border, international relations are in a feverish state, it is a situation in which it is important to look for common alternatives for confrontation and selfish imposition by certain states of their political and economic interests, in particular through sanctions and trade wars,” said Putin’s message posted on the Kremlin website.

The fifth edition of the forum is held on the eve of the 90th anniversary of the birth of the eminent statesman Evgueni Primakov, former Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (1991-1996), former Minister of Foreign Affairs (1996-1998) and former President of the Russian Government (1998-1999).

Putin noted the unique character of Primakov’s political heritage, based on “humanitarianism and a high sense of responsibility for the destinies of the world, the firm protection of the national interests of his homeland, respect for the legitimate interests of other States and strict compliance with the norms of international law.”

He also noted that the agenda of this edition of the forum reflects a wide range of current problems, related to the increase in risks for international security and stability, the degradation of the control system over weapons, the crisis of the existing model of globalization and the abuse of protectionist measures.

Putin’s comments come on the back of similar comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov back in December last year. Lavrov believes that constructive approaches are lacking to solve the global problems that affect the governance of the world.

“Today, as never before, we feel a deficit of constructive approaches, a deficit of positions oriented towards the formation of a general vision on how to advance not only in relation to concrete critical situations that require a solution, but also on a conceptual level broader vision of where the world is going and how to regulate this process,” Lavrov last year told the” Dialogues for the Future of the Future “conference promoted by the Gorchakov Foundation.