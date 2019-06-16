Putin is determined, the nest of terrorism in Idlib must be destroyed

BISHKEK – At the Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where representatives of the half of humanity gathered, in addition to the issues of economic war, the war in the technological sphere, and the Iranian nuclear program, the theme of the fight against terrorism was opened.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jingping met Friday with leaders of Central Asian states, as well as India and Pakistan, to discuss regional and global issues.

The Bishkek Declaration was adopted which seeks to underscore the need to fight “three forces of evil,” including separatism, terrorism and extremism. In addition, the countries are working to challenge “cross-border crime” and “build a multi-polar world order.”

The “Multipolar world order” is aimed at dealing with the reality of declined US global leadership after decades where the US was a hegemonic global superpower. If the SCO meeting is any indicator, US hegemony is a thing of the past. Besides China, Russia, India and Pakistan, the neighboring countries of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were also in attendance. In addition, the SCO had observers from Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia had a decisive role in fighting terrorism in Syria, assisting the lawful government in Damascus. Putin pointed out that after several years of Russian intervention, Damascus returned most of Syria’s territory under its control. President Putin touched the province of Idlib. He pointed out that the priority task was the destruction of the remains of terrorists in the province of Idlib.

In doing so, speculation on whether the operation for the liberation of the province of Idlib will continue due to the ongoing ceasefire that is being organized on the Moscow-Ankara route. Putin also pointed out that it is very important to increase the volume of humanitarian aid to Syria in order to restore the country’s economy and living conditions as soon as possible. From similar statements in recent years, Putin only confirms that there will be no turning point for the scheduled course in Syria until a complete victory over regional enemies of the Syrian Arab Republic.