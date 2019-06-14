Putin affirms that the fight against terrorism remains a priority

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan – The fight against terrorism and extremism remains one of the priorities for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), declared Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The fight against terrorism and extremism remains one of the organization’s priorities,” Putin told a meeting of the Council of the leaders of the SCO member states in Bishkek.

In addition, the Russian president ratified the importance of “intensifying cooperation within the framework of the regional anti-terrorist structure of the SCO, blocking the financing of terrorists with the proceeds of drug trafficking, as well as doing everything to prevent them from falling into the hands of terrorists chemical weapons, biological weapons and other types of weapons of mass destruction.”

Putin stressed that Russia advocates “working in close cooperation with countries to suppress the propaganda of the ideas of terrorism and extremism on the Internet and the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes.”

Speaking of the situation in Syria, the Russian leader stressed that “important progress has been made in the fight against international terrorism” in the Arab country.

According to Putin, at this moment Damascus controls most of the country.

“Now the priority task is to ensure the total elimination of the terrorist bulbs that persist in Syria, particularly in Idlib, and at the same time increase humanitarian aid and the contribution by the international community to the economic recovery of Syria,” he said.

Putin also stated that the US exit from the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (PAIC) not only destabilizes the situation in the region, but is capable of undermining the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

“The US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan, and I remember that it was unanimously approved by the UN Security Council in 2015, not only destabilizes the situation in the region, but could also undermine the regime of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons,” Putin said.

He added that Russia intends to demand that all PAIC participants comply with the commitments assumed under the pact.

“We consider this path as the only logical and correct,” said the Russian leader.

On May 8, when the first anniversary of the abandonment by the US of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (PAIC, known as the nuclear pact) was fulfilled, Iran announced that it would no longer fulfill several commitments it voluntarily assumed under this agreement, in particular, with regard to the reserves of enriched uranium and heavy water.

Tehran explained such step with the violations of the pact by the US and its sanctions imposed against Iran, as well as the inability of other signatories of the PAIC (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China and Russia) to solve the problems that arose in relation to that.

Iran warned that it would begin to take practical measures within 60 days if there is no progress on the part of the European countries that signed the pact.

He announced, in particular, that he would stop the modernization of the Arak nuclear reactor and disregard the limitations of the volume of production of enriched uranium.

On June 10, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, confirmed that, according to the latest measurements, Iran has increased the production of low-enrichment uranium.