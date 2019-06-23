‘Protect the lives of American troops’: top Iranian military commander warns US

TEHRAN – The warning comes several days after US President Donald Trump has stated that his country’s military is ready to attack targets in Iran, adding that it has canceled the last-minute attacks because they are disproportionate.

A senior Iranian military commander, Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, warned the United States that any irresponsible act could endanger the lives of US military personnel and that any conflict in the region could spread uncontrollably, writes Fars News .

“If a conflict breaks out in the region, no country will be able to control the timing and scope of its actions. The US government must act responsibly to protect the lives of American troops, avoiding misconduct in the region,” said Gholam Ali Rashid, addressing the commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force (IRGC).

Tehran will vigorously defend its interests against threats and aggressions.

He added that while Iran does not intend to go to war with any country, including the US, it will “vigorously defend the interests of the noble Iranian nation against any kind of threats and aggressions.”

The words of the top military commander confirm the statements made by Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, confirming that the country will respond firmly to any American threat.

Earlier, Donald Trump reported that on 20 June he suspended the attack on three Iranian facilities to retaliate for the downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle, as a result of which about 150 people could have been killed, signaling that it was open for talks with Tehran.

Concerns over an armed clash between Iran and the US have escalated, though Donald Trump says he does not want a war.

“Regardless of any decision taken by them, we will not allow any of Iran’s borders to be violated. Iran will firmly face any aggression or threat from the United States,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

A senior commander of the Revolutionary Guard also spoke about a possible conflict in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

“This is our response to a violation of Iranian space, and if the violation repeats, our response will be repeated,” Brigadier-General Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Aerospace Division of the Revolutionary Guards, said.