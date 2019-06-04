Trending

Patriarch of Serbia makes historic visit with Syrian President – Assad says ‘Kosovo is Serbia’

by Thanos Thanopoulos

by Thanos Thanopoulos
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad was visited by Patriarch Irinej of Serbia. The Patriarch of Serbia was accompanied by members of his escort and Patriarch John of Antioch.

The Syrian President welcomed Patriarch Irenej and his escort, while for his part the Patriarch of Serbia thanked President Assad for the warm reception and expressed his confidence in Syria’s potential to emerge from the adverse conditions.

“What I see during my stay in Damascus is the determination of the Syrian people to remain united against terrorism,” the Patriarch of Serbia noted.

Furthermore, Patriarch Irenej thanked President Assad for his support for the situation in Kosovo.

Finally, President Assad welcomed the humanitarian positions of Patriarch Irinej in promoting love and the rejection of extremism.

