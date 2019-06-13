ON FLORIDA’S DOORSTEP: Technologically advanced Russian Navy frigate to visit Cuba soon

HAVANA, Cuba – The Russian Navy’s newest frigate Admiral Gorshkov, wich began its first long-haul trip, plans to visit Cuba in the near future, reports the Russian portal.

According to the portal, the day before the Russian sailors arrived in Ecuador. It is expected that in June of this year the ship will fulfill the necessary tasks in the Caribbean Sea and then enter one of the ports of Cuba.

As the chief of the Frota Norte press service, sea captain Vadim Serga, said, the frigate paid a working visit to the port of Puerto Bolívar in Ecuador. The sailors of the North Fleet will remain there for three days, replenishing the ship with water and food.

During this time, the bell will be open for visits from local residents. Following that, the ship detachment, which in addition to Admiral Gorshkov includes the logistics vessel Elbrus and rescue tugboat Nikolai Chiker, will continue to carry out scheduled tasks for this long voyage in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Central America, the Russkoe Oruzhie portal said.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate was adopted by the Russian Navy on July 28, 2018. This is the first ship of the 22350 project. The builders were tasked with creating a frigate based on new principles and equipped with the most advanced technologies, most of which it had never been used before in the Navy.

Elsewhere related to the Carribean region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov reported that he plans to visit Venezuela in the coming weeks.

“In the coming weeks,” the deputy foreign ministers said in response to Russian media.

Ryabkov also noted that there are no preparations for contacts with US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams yet.

On January 23, Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas. Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him as the interim state leader. Incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, China, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.