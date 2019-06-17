Not Buying the Story: Japan demands US give “concrete evidence” that Iran attacked oil tankers

The story of the crew of the Japanese ship Kokuka Courageous contradicts the version of events provided by Washington

TOKYO – The Japanese government has asked the US for concrete evidence to support the charges against Tehran for the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, on which Tokyo has not yet pronounced. The Japanese government remains unconvinced and believes that US explanations have not helped “go beyond speculation,” government sources quoted by the Kyodo news agency revealed.

According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, “intelligence reports, weapons used, level of knowledge needed to perform the operation and similar attacks against ships recently committed by Iran, in addition to the fact that no rebel group in the area has the resources to act at this level of sophistication “are the elements that nail Tehran.

The US Navy released a video that would show, according to Washington, a member of Iranian ship crew removing a magnetic mine from the hull of the Kokuka Courageous, attached to one of the two tankers. It is a version of the facts which, however, presents more than one flaw and contradicts the story of the crew of the Japanese oil tanker, according to which the boat was not hit by mines or torpedoes but by “flying objects”.

On the day of the double attack, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Tehran to meet the US president, Hassan Rohani, and try to mediate to save the agreement on Iran’s nuclear program from which the United States unilaterally came out.

It has been pointed out by numerous geopolitical analysts that because Iran generally demonstrates signs of a rational state actor (model in IR theory), it makes little sense to attack a Japanese run vessel on the day that the Japanese PM met with the Iranian leader.