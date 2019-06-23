New US port in the Arctic aims to contain Russia in the region

The United States Congress is considering a plan to build a new port in the Arctic to contain Russia in the region, the military site reveals.

According to the Defense Defense News portal, currently the Senate Military Services Commission, the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) and others are identifying potential locations for designing a new strategic port in the Arctic within the deterrence of the Russian presence in the region .

The National Defense Authorization Act 2020, which left the Senate Military Services Committee, instructs the Secretary of Defense, together with the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Coast Guard and the Maritime Administration of the United States, to submit to Congress a report assessing potential port locations.

The Secretary of Defense must designate one or more points as “Department of Defense Arctic Strategic Ports” within 90 days.

The Senate is expected to vote next week.

The North American port in the Arctic would serve to contain Russia’s recent activity in the region, including the construction of the North Trevo military base that contains missiles, radars and military personnel.

- Advertisement -

The Arctic is increasingly becoming a focus of competition among the world’s major powers. However, the United States is absolutely unprepared to defend its interests in this region, writes The National Interest magazine.

According to the issue, the United States is not ready to fight for the Arctic region. North of the Arctic Circle, the US military has neither a large military base, nor airplanes, nor large warships capable of operating at very low temperatures.

In addition, the magazine notes, the US Navy has at its disposal only one heavy icebreaker, the Polar Star, built 42 years ago. And three years ago, the icebreaker almost sank after a generator explosion. The engineers were able to save it by using a surfboard repair kit. In addition, last year, this boat could hardly avoid a disaster when the water began to flood the ship.

The author points out, the US government continues to ignore the deplorable state of its icebreakers. In particular, in 2018, the Senate allocated $750 million to improve the Arctic fleet, but later those funds were redirected to the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico.

At the same time, Russia is already actively preparing to defend its interests in the Arctic. The Russian Armed Forces received the most advanced submarines, as well as airplanes and tanks adapted to the arctic conditions. In addition, Russia has a powerful fleet that has 40 icebreakers, and soon plans to create warships capable of sailing in icy seas and carrying cruise missiles.

All this contributes to strengthening Russia’s position in the Arctic, as well as supporting new commercial activities in the region and defending the Exclusive Economic Zone of Russia, while the United States is only wasting time without realizing the importance of these rich territories in various resources, concluded the author .