New Russian bomber is invulnerable to enemy anti-aircraft systems

MOSCOW – The Russian strategic bomber Tu-22М3М has acquired incredible power as a result of its modernization, analyst reveals details.

Military analyst and retired colonel Viktor Litovkin shared his view on the modernization of the strategic bomber Tu-22М3М in an interview.

“This is a very powerful long-range supersonic bomber that is able to change in flight the angle of wing flailing, because of that ability the aircraft can reach Mach 2-2.5 speed. The aircraft can carry a wide range of arms, including cruise missiles,” he said.

The analyst pointed out that the bomber has a great range of action.

“For example, if the bomber is armed with the hypersonic Kinzhal missile, it also has its own radius of action, we will get a bomber that will be invulnerable to any anti-aircraft or anti-missile defense systems thanks to its ability to act from a great distance,” said Viktor Litovkin.

Recently in the media it was published in an article dedicated to the Tu-22М3М in which the author reveals the contribution of the aircraft to the balance of forces.

The modernized Tu-22М3М strategic bomber was presented in the Russian city of Kazan in August of last year.

Meanwhile, two Russian supersonic strategic bombers Tu-160 carried out a routine mission on the neutral waters of the Barents, Norway and North seas, the Russian Ministry of Defense said back in April.

The information was released by the military through its official Facebook page.

“Two strategic Tu-160 bombers carried out a planned flight into the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea,” the statement said.

The note adds that long-range bombers were accompanied by MiG-31 fighters capable of intercepting and destroying multiple air targets at altitudes between 50 and 28,000 meters.

According to data provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the flight lasted more than 13 hours.

In addition, the crews of the Tu-160 and MiG-31 trained the refueling in the air.

“On some stretches of the route, Russian aircraft were escorted by F-16 fighters from the Norwegian and Danish Air Forces,” it said.

According to the statement, Russian strategic aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Caspian Seas and the Pacific Ocean.

All flights of the Russian Aerospace Force are carried out in strict accordance with international rules on the use of airspace, emphasized the Ministry of Defense.