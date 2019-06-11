Moldova political crisis: Left Party calls for popular mobilization against coup attempt

Call of the European Left Party of Moldova

Dear citizens!

We are sure that today’s historic decisions of the Parliament to overthrow the dictatorship of Plahotniuc need popular support on the streets of our cities!

The organized criminal group of Plahotniuc will try to hold onto power with tooth and claw, stopping at nothing! Protests against the usurpers and bandits of the regime are more necessary than ever in the coming hours and days!

The alternative is the power of the dogs, the power of the pogromists, the power of the lawless, who will continue to mock the whole country!

Today they have seized the entrances to state institutions, tomorrow they will come to every home with their criminal ways!

The dictatorial regime proves every day that its only support in society is the reactionary activists and syncophants, and in the state apparatus the corrupt officials and security forces.

Today, more than ever, we need joint actions of all anti-oligarchic forces to defend democracy in our country!

We appeal to the leaders of the PSRM and AKUM: we should all appeal to our supporters to defend the future of our country, the rule of law and democratic values!

There’s no time to waste! We must act now! Down with the criminal regime of Plahotniuc! Plahotniuc should be in prison!

June 8, 2019

Translated by Greg Butterfield