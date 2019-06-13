Modi-Xi-Putin Meeting at SCO Summit Vital for Re-shaping the World Order

An important convergence of nations will be occurring during the June 13-14 annual Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan where Presidents Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Naradra Modi have announced bilateral meetings in an event which brings together the majority of the Eurasian world under a banner of cooperation. Kyrgyzstan is especially important as it is a gateway uniting the east and west via the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Kyrgyzstan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This event comes hot off the heels of Putin and Xi Jinping’s historic meeting at the Kremlin on June 5 where the two leaders solidified their unbreakable friendship which is quickly reshaping the entire world order.

Modi’s announcement of bilateral meetings at the upcoming summit shows great promise as the previous meeting he held with Xi Jinping in Wuhan in 2018 was a leading factor behind the diffusing of tensions being cooked up between both governments by Anglo-American manipulation and which many were fearing could lead to war.

With a newly elected Modi government which is committed to resolving the tension between the two countries, the Xi-Putin-Modi meeting is an especially important bridge into the emerging G20 summit in Osaka Japan on June 28-29 where President Trump has announced he will likely join in bilateral meetings with the 3 leaders. Providing those forces representing the most regressive elements of the U.S. deep state and military industrial complex do not sabotage it, then this meeting could be of extreme value for the world. The need to overcome Trump’s current myopic trade war strategy which is negatively affecting all three countries will also be a focus of discussion this June 13-14.

Putin Sets the Tone

Putin set the tone for the needed discussion during the G20 when he discussed the global breakdown of the western financial order, stating on June 6: “the degeneration of the universalist globalisation model and its turning into a parody, a caricature of itself, where common international rules are replaced with the laws, administrative and judicial of one country or a group of states.”

Putin went on to warn of a “fragmentation of the global economic space by a policy of completely unlimited economic egoism and a forced breakdown. But this is the road to endless conflict, trade wars and maybe not just trade wars. Figuratively, this is the road to the ultimate fight of all against all.”

Making the point that only a philosophy of cooperation holds any chance of a durable future, Putin said: “drafting a more stable and fair development model. These agreements should not only be written clearly but should also be observed by all participants. However, I am convinced that talk about an economic world order like this will remain wishful thinking unless we return to the centre of the discussion, that is, notions like sovereignty, the unconditional right of every country to its own development road and, let me add, responsibility for universal sustainable development, not just for ones own development.”

Ultimately, the only solution is win-win cooperation based upon a new operating system outside of the purview of the defunct model of globalisation. If players continue to attempt to operate with the mindset that the western financial system now sitting upon a $700 trillion derivatives bubble will not collapse, and instead attempt to make solutions while remaining on the deck of the Titanic, then only tragic chaos could ensue.