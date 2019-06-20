Military expert reveals main purpose of Russia’s brand new S-350 anti-aircraft system

MOSCOW – The development of the brand new S-350 Vityaz air defense system has been completed, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently reported. The military expert spoke about the importance of this system.

Sergei Khatylev, a military specialist and former chief of anti-aircraft missile troops of the Special Forces Command of the Russian Air Force, revealed the details of the S-350 systems .

“The S-350 system is characterized by its increased quantity of ammunition, with a maximum of 16 missiles of different modifications, which will be used to create a multiscale antiaircraft defense. We used to have S-200, S-300, S-75 , S-125, that is, a strictly staged air defense system with medium, short and long range systems,” he said.

According to the expert, their areas often overlap. But due to the fact that the service life and systems were outdated, for a long time there was practically only the S-300 system.

“But now the S-400, S-500 and Vityaz systems have emerged, and this system will have its place in the tiered anti-aircraft defense scheme precisely to increase anti-aircraft defense capabilities,” said Khatylev.

In other words, according to him, the commissioning and adoption of the Vityaz system, which will take its place among medium range systems, which will increase the combat capabilities of air defense groups.

The S-350 Vityaz system is a new air defense system. It was designed to replace the S-300V system. The new system is capable of reaching all existing and potential air targets, including cruise missiles. For the first time the system will be presented to the public at the 2019 International Military Technical Forum Army, near Moscow.

Russia has launched production of a modern S-350 air defense systems, known as the Vityaz, the national media announced on 12 April.

The next-generation air defense systems are now being mass produced, the TASS state news agency reported with reference to the statement made by Deputy defense minister Alexey Krivoruchko.

Krivoruchko also stressed that the first launches, made on March 26, were positive and the air defense missile system successfully passed state tests: “At the same time, the production of the first serial set started, delivery will be provided in 2019.”