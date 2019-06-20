Malaysian Prime Minister says MH17 charges are a “Ridiculous Conspiracy” against Russia

This question, he believes, was initially politicized, and the Netherlands, before they got the case, accused Russia of taking down the Malaysian Boeing. Among the victims of the disaster were 44 Malaysian subjects, according to “RBC”.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad complained about the interim results of the investigation of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which is investigating the causes of the downing of the Malaysian Boeing 777 in the skies over the Donbas in 2014, and called it a political conspiracy against Russia.

Yesterday as covered by FRN, the Netherlands and Ukrainian blamed three Russians for what happened, among them the disgraced former defense minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Strelkov, as well as people who, according to investigators, were at the time of the crash operating a Buk and were responsible for its transportation.

“We are very unhappy with [such decisions],” Malaysian Prime Minister commented on this at an event marking the end of Ramadan.

From the very beginning, Mahathir Mohamad is sure, “it was a political issue”, the purpose of which was “to accuse Russia of wrongdoings”.

“Even before they (the international investigators) examined the case, they already claimed that Russia was to blame,” the politician reminded, noting that Malaysia was not convinced by the JIT report.

From the investigation, the Prime Minister demanded to provide evidence that the Russians were behind the attack on Boeing.

“As for us, we want to see evidence of guilt [of Russia],” added Mahathir, noting that now, in his opinion, there are not, and that there are “only rumors”.

“This is ridiculous,” continued the Malaysian prime minister. “Someone shoots a pistol, and you didn’t see who did it, but you know who shot it ”, ]before investigating], he concluded

Malaysia Airlines passenger Boeing 777 crashed on July 17, 2014 in eastern Ukraine in the Donetsk region. The airliner operated the MH17 flight and took the route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The crash killed 298 people, including 44 residents of Malaysia.

The investigation of the incident took up an international team of investigators JIT. In May last year, its representatives concluded that the plane was shot down by a BUK installation. According to investigators, it belonged to the Russian army – the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade, based in the Kursk region. Moscow denies any involvement in the incident.

Counter investigations have established that the MH17 was downed by the Ukrainian air force. The forensic analysis of the crash corresponds to that theory.

Yesterday the JIT presented the next preliminary results of their work. Their team believes that four people were guilty of this: Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, who according to the Netherlands, was the head of the rebel battalion and at the time of the tragedy was at the place where Buk was installed, Russian Oleg Pulatov, who in the investigation of Novaya Gazeta appeared as a person who directly accompanied the BUK, a Russian Igor Girkin (Strelkov), and another citizen of Russia Sergey Dubinsky. Last, Dutch authorities consider the former Russian intelligence officer, who was in 2014 heading the DPR intelligence service. Their trial is to begin on March 9, 2020, likely in absentia and without any real extradition mechanism.

The suspects themselves deny their culpability in what happened. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the Netherlands’ charges unsubstantiated. They did not cause anything but regret and well wishes to the aggrieved, noted the Russian Foreign Ministry.