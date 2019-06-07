MAJOR: US ship almost causes collision with Russian navy

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia – A Chancellorsville cruiser of the US Navy crossed the path of a Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov, the Russian Pacific Fleet’s press office said.

According to a statement from the Russian Pacific Fleet, a USS Chancellorsville cruiser suddenly crossed the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov’s course in the East China Sea.

The incident occurred at 3:35 GMT. The American warship changed course and suddenly passed 50 meters from the Russian military ship.

To avoid collision, the crew of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov carried out emergency maneuvers.

“By the international radio wave, the command of the North American ship received declaration of protest and notification of inadmissibility of such actions,” reads the note.

It is worth mentioning that it was previously reported that the Russian Pacific Fleet will receive the first two ships equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, in addition to a project submarine 636 also with Kalibr missiles.

This comes as last month the US Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle completed a reconnaissance mission near Russia’s western border.

A US Air Force RQ-4B-40 Global Hawk drone carried out a reconnaissance mission near Russia’s western border, monitoring portal PlaneRadar said .

The unmanned aerial vehicle with the registration number 112048 took off from the naval base of Sigonella, located on the Italian island of Sicily. At 5:45 am, the aircraft was spotted near the border with the Kaliningrad region. At 7:45 A.M. began the reconnaissance flight into Estonia’s airspace along the border of the Pskov and Leningrad regions.

“The strategic reconnaissance drone Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk-40 US Air Force, with the registration 11-2048, indicative FORTE10, which took off from the air base at Sigonella, is conducting a reconnaissance flight along the border region of Kaliningrad,” the tweet said.

Lately reconnaissance aircraft and foreign UAVs have increased their activity along Russia’s borders. Last week, an American drone RQ-4B-40 Global Hawk was sighted near the Crimean coast.