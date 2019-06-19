MAJOR: Trump opposes Pompeo, Bolton on Iran – says military intervention ‘not a consideration’ in apparent reversal

US President Donald Trump has broken with Bolton and Pompeo over the question of Iran, and said in an interview with Time Magazine that he would only launch military operations against Iran in order to prevent nuclear weapons from falling into the hands of this country. He iterated that at this time, such a consideration is not in the works.

On the question of what would make him consider the possibility of starting military operations against Iran, Trump said

“Definitely because of nuclear weapons.” As for the rest, I would leave a question mark. ”

Answering the question of whether he is considering military actions against Iran, the president noted:

“I would not say that. I can’t say that at all. ”

Regarding attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, of which the US accuses Iran, Trump called these incidents “very minor.” According to him, the Gulf of Oman is now less strategically important for the United States than before.

President Donald Trump indeed appeared to go against his senior most security officials Monday, dismissing recent attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman that his administration has blamed on Iran as “very minor.”

And days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the administration continues to consider military options for dealing with Iran, Trump dismissed the idea in the interview with Time Magazine.

The President and his top US diplomat also diverged on the importance of an international shipping route crucial to the global economy.

The disconnect between Trump’s comments in the interview — in which he also warned that he would “certainly” go to war with Iran if the country develops nuclear weapons — and recent statements by Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton, comes at a time of escalating military posturing on the part of the U.S and heightened concerns about a confrontation.