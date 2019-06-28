MAJOR: Russia is willing to supply S-400 systems to Iran

MOSCOW – Russia is willing to provide S-400 air defense systems to Iran, but so far no requests have been received from Tehran, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) press office said on Friday.

“We are open to negotiations on the supply of S-400 Triumph air defense systems, including Iran. In addition, this equipment is not subject to restrictions imposed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 of 20 June 2015. We have not received any official request from our partners on this issue,” said the FSMTC press office on the 2019 ARMY forum.

FSMTC called the S-400 a unique anti-aircraft defense system capable of neutralizing the most advanced and promising means of air strike and missile. “Not surprisingly, many of our partners show serious interest in this system.”

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that if necessary Iran would hold talks with Russia on the possibility of buying S-400. At the same time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov noted that no request to buy Iran has yet been received.

‘Refusal’ of Russia

Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that Russia would have rejected the request to purchase the Iran S-400 systems, citing sources knowledgeable of the situation. Meanwhile, Moscow, commenting on the news, said it had no information that Russia would have refused to sell S-400 anti-aircraft systems to Iran. The news came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Although it is a defense system, the Russian S-400 is causing more and more political damage to Washington, who are categorically opposed to the export of these interceptor missiles.

Given the failure of US attempts to prevent sales of these air defense systems to other countries, the S-400 could be classified as a geopolitical weapon, according to a columnist for the Russian newspaper Vzglyad.

In addition, these systems are a good indicator of how the balance of forces in the international arena is changing, especially after the CAATSA has been enacted.

The Americans predicted that with the help of this law, it would be possible to limit Russian arms sales on the international market, especially when it comes to US allies in the area of ​​war equipment, stresses Akopov.

According to him, on the contrary, the pressure that this law exerts leads countries to turn their backs on the United States. Obviously, this effect causes serious damage to the US image, since the rejections are made publicly in response to the US ultimatum.