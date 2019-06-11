MAJOR: Moldova’s beleaguered President Dodon pushes back against U.S coup attempt

Chisinau – In a major move just hours ago, Moldavian President Igor Dodon declared today, June 11, an overturning of Pavel Filip ’s decree on dissolving parliament and holding early parliamentary elections on September 6, 2019.

On June 7, the Constitutional Court of the Republic suspended the head of state from office, and instead vested powers to the chairman of the U.S backed Democratic Party, controlled by the infamous oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc.

“This is not in accordance with constitutional norms,” Dodon announced, noting that the decision to cancel the decree was made after consulting with parliamentary factions.

On June 8 a coalition of the Socialist Party and the ACUM bloc was formed in the Moldovan parliament. The majority of the speakers elected the leader of the PSRM, Zinaida Greceanii, and approved the co-chairman of the political union Maya Sandu as head of the cabinet of ministers .

According to the Democratic Party, the Constitutional Court ruled that the acts approved by parliament are illegal and the president had no right to promulgate them.

Today, the Security Council, convened by the Moldovan leader, adopted decisions on the eve of the Constitutional Court as “arbitrary, taken in violation of the Constitution and encroaching on the security of the country.”

Representatives of the governments of France, Germany, Great Britain, Poland and Sweden made a joint statement that in the current constitutional crisis they recognize and support “the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova as a representative of the people and as the best platform for discussing all controversial political issues.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation also welcomed the creation of democratic authorities in the Republic of Moldova and noted the mood for further joint work on the restoration of bilateral relations in various fields.