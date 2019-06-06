Guaido, the man who need the US to be president

LOOKING TO THE STARS: A Desperate “President” Guaidó relies on an astrologer

CARACAS – Opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim Venezuelan president Juan Guaidó traveled with an astrologer as he tried to rally support to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In an article in The New Yorker magazine about Guaidó, writer Jon Lee Anderson details a meeting he had with a man named David who described himself as “the president’s astrologer.”

Anderson received special access to the Venezuelan opponent and Davíd accompanied them while traveling through the Venezuelan state of Vargas in March.

During his interactions, Davíd lamented pro-Maduro paramilitary groups as the incarnation of evil and representatives of the Devil on Earth. He also stated that Guaidó is a descendant of a sixteenth-century chief who fought against the Spaniards and that Maduro’s advisers practiced Santería, the “arts of darkness.”

The astrologer had good news for US President Donald Trump. He revealed to Anderson that he “read the cards” and that Trump will probably be re-elected in 2020, but that depends on Venezuela “becoming free.”

Guaidó is not the only Latin American politician to listen to an astrologer recently. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro has an astrologer based in the American state of Virginia, Olavo de Carvalho, as one of his intellectual gurus.

Meanwhile, The Lima Group will discuss how Russia can help resolve the political crisis in Venezuela, Peruvian Foreign Minister Néstor Popolizio Bardales said.

“Obviously, let’s check if it is possible that the Russian position will help us find a solution,” Popolizio said on Monday.

Representatives of the Lima Group and the International Contact Group (GCI) on Venezuela held their first joint ministerial-level meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York to address the Venezuelan crisis.

The Lima Group has 14 countries and was created in 2017 to discuss ways to end the crisis in Venezuela. The group includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Saint Lucia. Most member states of the organization are supporting opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaidó.