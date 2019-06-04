Latin America’s US puppets beg Russia to stop helping Venezuela

LIMA, Peru – The Lima Group will discuss how Russia can help resolve the political crisis in Venezuela, Peruvian Foreign Minister Néstor Popolizio Bardales said.

“Obviously, let’s check if it is possible that the Russian position will help us find a solution,” Popolizio said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, representatives of the Lima Group and the International Contact Group (GCI) on Venezuela held their first joint ministerial-level meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York to address the Venezuelan crisis.

The Lima Group has 14 countries and was created in 2017 to discuss ways to end the crisis in Venezuela. The group includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Saint Lucia. Most member states of the organization are supporting opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaidó.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump commented on the situation of Venezuela through Twitter, claiming that Moscow informed the US about having “removed most of their people” from the country.

Russia has informed us that they have removed most of their people from Venezuela. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Previously, Russia’s ambassador to Caracas refuted claims by the US media over the weekend that Russian defense giant Rostec had made significant cuts to its presence in the Latin American country recently.

Russian officials have yet to respond to the claims of the US president. However, on Monday, Russian ambassador to Venezuela Vladimir Zaemsky refuted claims in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday that Russia would have significantly reduced the number of Rostec employees who have been active in the country in recent months.

Russian defense and high technology conglomerate Rostec, which regularly sends technicians to Venezuela to deliver military equipment and provide technical and maintenance assistance over the years, said on Monday that the US newspaper overestimated the number of Rostec employees working in the Latin American nation.

The US media classified the alleged withdrawal of Russian advisers from Venezuela as “embarrassment” to President Nicolás Maduro, and a sign that Russia was assessing the political and economic resilience of the leader against increasing pressure from the United States.

Moscow has sent military experts to Venezuela over the past few years under contracts for the supply of weapons systems manufactured in Russia. These contracts, which include agreements for a variety of modern Russian equipment, from helicopters and fighter jets to armored vehicles and air defense batteries, were signed before the escalating political and economic crisis the country has faced since the beginning of this year.

The Venezuelan crisis intensified when Guaidó proclaimed himself interim president of the country in January, urged the Venezuelan people and military to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro’s government and, when the attempt was unsuccessful, called for the United States to intervene militarily.

The United States and more than 50 countries recognize Guaido, but Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries say they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro called Guaidó a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to effect a change of government and claim the country’s resources.