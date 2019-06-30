Kremlin says Putin and Trump have expressed a desire to meet again

OSAKA – Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are confident that there will be more contacts at a high level, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, commenting on the interview of the two leaders at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

“Putin and Trump expressed sufficient confidence about the continuation of high-level contacts, and at the moment of saying goodbye, at least they said that it is not for long,” Peskov told Rossiya channel 1.

The US president, he said, expressed his intention to intensify the dialogue. As for Putin, on more than one previous occasion he expressed the desire to move towards normalization and the development of relations.

“Now we notice this reciprocity for the first time in the US president,” he added.

President Trump, according to Peskov , regrets the current situation in which the economic and trade exchange between the US and Russia is less than the volume of the Russian-Chinese trade and asked members of his team to analyze with Russian colleagues the factors lead to a decrease in economic relations.

Previously, Peskov described as substantial the meeting on Friday in Osaka, although Putin and Trump did not have much time to talk in depth.

This comes as days ago Putin has met for the first time with his Brazilian colleague Jair Bolsonaro at the BRICS meeting in Osaka, Japan, at the G20 summit, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He explained that Brazil acted as host and chair of the BRICS informal meeting, with which the day of the Russian leader at the G20 summit began on Friday.

“While waiting for other participants, Putin had the opportunity to get to know Brazilian President Bolsonaro well, it was their first meeting and they had the chance to have a good conversation,” Peskov revealed.

According to the spokesman of the Russian presidency, the two leaders highlighted the effectiveness and importance of a format such as BRICS.

At their meeting, the leaders of the bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) reaffirmed their commitment to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and multilateralism.

“The BRICS meeting spoke of the instability of world trade, but many said that it was necessary to reform the WTO to achieve greater efficiency in the work of this body that has no alternative,” Peskov said.

He added that India also raised the need to consolidate collaboration among the five nations in the fight against terrorism.