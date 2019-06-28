Kremlin: ‘Putin had the opportunity to get to know Brazilian President Bolsonaro well’

OSAKA – Russian President Vladimir Putin has met for the first time with his Brazilian colleague Jair Bolsonaro at the BRICS meeting in Osaka, Japan, at the G20 summit, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He explained that Brazil acted as host and chair of the BRICS informal meeting, with which the day of the Russian leader at the G20 summit began on Friday.

“While waiting for other participants, Putin had the opportunity to get to know Brazilian President Bolsonaro well, it was their first meeting and they had the chance to have a good conversation,” Peskov revealed.

According to the spokesman of the Russian presidency, the two leaders highlighted the effectiveness and importance of a format such as BRICS.

At their meeting, the leaders of the bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) reaffirmed their commitment to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and multilateralism.

“The BRICS meeting spoke of the instability of world trade, but many said that it was necessary to reform the WTO to achieve greater efficiency in the work of this body that has no alternative,” Peskov said.

He added that India also raised the need to consolidate collaboration among the five nations in the fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, with the fragile state of the Brazilian economy, President Jair Bolsonaro will have difficulties during the G20 to resist the pressure that European leaders make on national environmental policy. The evaluation is by the political scientist of the Federal University of Ouro Preto Antônio Marcelo Jackson.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she saw “deeper concern” about deforestation in the Amazon and said she could have a “clear discussion” with Bolsonaro on the issue.

French President Emmanuel Macron also made a strong statement and said he would not sign a possible trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur should Brazil leave the Paris Accord.

Bolsonaro went so far as to say during the presidential campaign that he intended to withdraw Brazil from the climate deal, but he backed down.

“We have examples to give to Germany about the environment, their industry is still fossil, using coal and ours is not, so they have a lot to learn from us,” Bolsonaro said after arriving in Japan for the G20.

In Jackson’s assessment], however, Brazil will have few conditions to resist the objections of important trading partners like Germany and France and that despite the speech, Bolsonaro “has no concern for the environment.”

“I can only speak coarse if I can face the world,” said the UFOP professor, who highlights the 17th consecutive court in the projection of the Brazilian GDP .

Jackson also commented on Bolsonaro’s statement that Brazil has no side in the current trade war between the United States and China. In the assessment of the political scientist, the president is right to change his tone against China given the importance of maintaining good relations with both Beijing and Washington.