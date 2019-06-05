Khamenei says Trump’s Presidency proves U.S ‘Decline’

TEHRAN – Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Donald Trump’s presidency shows that the United States is “in decline“, at the same time as the Islamic Republic has reached 30 years since the death of its founder .

“The fate of more than 300 million humans is in the hands of a person with such characteristics, this is a sign of the US political decline,” Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

“In America itself there is much discussion about its mental and moral stability,” he continued, attending a ceremony at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. “When such a person is the president of a country, it shows the political and moral decline of that country.”

Iran and US leaders have stepped up barbs and insults since Trump was elected president in 2016. Fulfilling its campaign promises, Trump withdrew the US in May 2018 from the framework of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers and reimposed the sanctions.

The war of words intensified after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps was designated a “terrorist organization,” with Tehran retaliating by declaring the United States a “state sponsor of terrorism” and Washington’s forces in the region as “terrorist groups.”

Fears that war of words could escalate into a military conflict increased as Washington dispatched the USS Abraham Lincoln transport group, an amphibious assault ship, a battery of Patriot missiles and B-52 bombers to the region.

Iran reduced some of its commitments under the nuclear deal and threatened to back off further from the deal if it did not receive relief from sanctions.

Last week, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who is Washington’s number one puppet in the region, accused Iran of “supporting terrorism” and called on regional powers to “resolutely confront” Tehran.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s special advisor on international affairs urged Riyadh to stop helping the US in its economic war against the Islamic Republic, suggesting that there would be consequences if the partnership continued.

“If Saudi rulers do not stop aiding & abetting the US in its economic war against Iran, They must wait for its new & shocking decision,” the official wrote in a tweet, without clarifying which “shocking decision” that would be.

“The clock is ticking so fast for the continuity of Saudi-Emirati-Israeli dirty policies,” he continued.