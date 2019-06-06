Kazkakh Courts reject Feminist NGO’s Registration

NUR-SULTAN – In Kazakhstan a court rejected an appeal brought to the justice department, which had refused to register the public NGO “Feminita”. This was reported by the founders of the Kazakhstan feminist initiative.

According to their information, at the end of May, a convening of the Medeu district court of the city of Alma-Ata was held at the suit of the co-founder of the Kazakhstan feminist initiative “Feminit” Gulzada Serzhan . The court refused to allow women to satisfy a lawsuit against the Department of Justice, which does not register their organization.

- Advertisement -

Since 2017, co-founders of the initiative, Zhanar Sekerbayeva and Gulzada Serzhan, have applied for registration of a legal entity three times. In all three cases, the Almaty Department of Justice interrupted the deadlines for state registration of the public fund until the violations were eliminated. In particular, officials are confused by the word “sex workers” in the organization’s charter. To which feminists claim that this is the official term legally used in UN human rights instruments.

In his decision, Judge Timur Zhumamuratov concluded that the statutory goals of the Foundation’s activities “do not envisage the strengthening of spiritual and moral values, spiritual culture, prestige and the family’s role in society in society”, and also provides for changes in the political sphere that “is unacceptable for a legal entity with the status of a public foundation. “