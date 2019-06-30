Isolationist? Trump makes history – becomes first U.S president to visit North Korea

DMZ, Korea – On June 30th, US President Donald Trump met with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized zone separating South and North Korea. The two leaders shook hands and greeted each other.

“I am glad to see you again,” Trump told Kim Jong-un at the beginning of the meeting, reports the BBC.

As a result of this meeting, Trump became the first US president to set foot in North Korea. Initially it was expected that the meeting would be short and confined to a handshake and a little dialogue. However, the head of the White House crossed the demarcation line and was on the territory of the DPRK. He took a few steps, after which both leaders shook hands again and moved to the south side of the demilitarized zone.

Trump told reporters that a symbolic crossing of the border became a “huge honor” for him.

“President Trump has just crossed the demarcation line, which made him the first president [of the United States] to visit us. This expresses his desire to work on a better future, ”said Kim Jong-un.

Before the meeting, Trump, together with South Korean President Moon Jae-Inom, inspected an observation post on the northern edge of the South Korean sector of the demilitarized zone. Trump also met with American and South Korean soldiers serving in the demilitarized zone, and assured them of his support.

“We are with you to the end,” he stressed, reports DW.

The American leader wanted to visit the demilitarized zone back in 2017 during his first visit to South Korea, but heavy fog prevented this. It was here that the historic first summit of Kim Jong Un and Moon Zhe Yin took place last year.