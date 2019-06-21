Iran’s response to US aggression ‘would be relentless and disproportionate,’ warns expert

TEHRAN – Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said yesterday that the firing of the drone is a “clear message” to Washington about Tehran’s readiness to react in the event of an attack.

This situation caused tensions to reach new heights, with both countries claiming they were right about their actions.

However, history shows that the US is not afraid to be the first to attack, denying guilt until they get what they want.

Both the United States and Iran have issued images defending their claims about the location of the RQ-4 Global Hawk drone: whether it was operating in international waters or in Iranian airspace when it was shot down by the IRGC on Thursday.

With many questions still unanswered and reports of an impending war between Iran and the US, Mohammad Marandi, a specialist in American studies and post-colonial literature, professor at Tehran University, shares his analysis of the situation.

In Iran, no one trusts the US, especially Donald Trump.

“This is not the first time that US drones are overthrown in Iran, and Americans have already violated Iranian airspace on a number of occasions. On one occasion the Iranians managed to hack a US drone and land it successfully on Iranian soil,” Mohammad Marandi told the show’s hosts, dismissing claims by the United States that the reconnaissance drone was in international airspace when it was shot down.

“No one in Iran trusts the US, particularly, no one trusts Trump, ” said the professor.

Marandi recalled the terrible incident on July 3, 1988, Iran Air Flight 655, when the aircraft was shot down by a cruise missile fired from the US Navy’s USS Vincennes, resulting in the deaths of 290 people, including 66 children.

“At that time the United States lied about the flight, and the Western media simply reproduced the position of the US Government.” They lied shamelessly to make it appear that it was the Iranian airline’s fault to justify its actions. it became clear that the plane was acting like any other plane should act,” Marandi said.

US President George HW Bush said shortly afterwards that he would never apologize for the US and that he does not care what the facts are.

The intensification of the conflict will bring devastating results to the global economy.

Asked about the growing possibility of US aggression, Marandi said it would be “a major miscalculation” for US President Donald Trump to hear “so-called Iranian experts who tell Americans that if they attack, the Iranians would not respond. ”

He also pointed out that such a worsening of the conflict would have devastating consequences for the global economy.

“In my opinion Iran’s response would be relentless and disproportionate,” because Iranians will not only retaliate against aggressive forces but also attack countries that facilitate the US to carry out the attacks,” said Marandi, including countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Although the economy should not be placed at the forefront of life, Marandi warned that “if people do not face the United States, whether governments or citizens, then everyone will pay a price, because the well-being of people around the world depends on energy which comes from the Persian Gulf region.”