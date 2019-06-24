Iranian commander says he could bring down American drones again

TEHRAN – Iranian Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Monday that the downing of the US spy drone could happen again.

“Everyone has seen the drone abduction […] I can assure you that this firm response can be repeated, and the enemy knows that,” the Iranian navy commander told the Tasnim news agency.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif published a detailed map on his Twitter which, according to him, shows another US reconnaissance drone invading Iranian airspace on 26 May.

He also hinted in his tweet that Iran has information on drafting schemes to blame the Islamic Republic of Iran for attacks on oil tankers.

More evidence—including encroachment of a MQ9 spy drone on 5/26, speedboat purchases & phone calls planning to attribute ship attacks to Iran—indicate #B_Team was moments away from trapping @realDonaldTrump into a war. Prudence prevented it, but #EconomicTerrorism brings tension. pic.twitter.com/LmWJTDvt2O — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 23, 2019

The map shows how the drone Reaper MQ9 the US enters Iranian airspace on the coast of the city of Asaluyeh in Bushehr province.

The unmanned vehicle would have received in total three notices on the violation of the country’s border. After leaving Iranian airspace, the drone still circulated for some time near the country’s border, according to the map.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that after the US plane crash incident, Washington planned a retaliatory attack that was aborted minutes before it began. According to Pentagon estimates, Trump noted that the air strike could have led to the deaths of around 150 Iranians, which he considered a disproportionate response.

In addition, the White House has also introduced a new round of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

On June 20, Tehran knocked down an American RQ-4 Global Hawk drone , which Tehran claimed to be violating Iranian airspace. The US military confirmed that the plane had been shot down, claiming that it was flying in international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.

The drone was knocked down amid escalating tension between Tehran and Washington, with the United States increasing its military presence in the Middle East, which was justified by an alleged threat from Iran.