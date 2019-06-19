Iran determined not to extend 60-day deadline for JCPOA signatories to adhere to agreement

TEHRAN – Iran Press reports that the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, has said that his country will not extend a 60-day deadline set for the remaining signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal to address Iran’s legal rights and protect its interests against US sanctions.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, said Wednesday that Iran will resume suspended commitments only when all parties to the agreement have lived up to their obligations

“based on the rule of taking a proper countermeasure in implementation of the JCPOA, what we decide to do depends on the way the other signatories to the JCPOA comply with their commitments. We can’t keep complying with ours when they don’t do anything in practice,” the spokesman said according to Mehr News Agency.

He went on to add, “our message is clear. Their behavior conveys that they either do not wish to comply with their commitments or are unable to do so; in either case, we will act according to the directives of the Leader of Revolution and our parliamentary laws.”

“Our measures are being taken on a regular and consecutive basis. There is no reversibility. The only way for us to resume our suspended commitments is if all the remaining sides to the JCPOA have lived up to theirs,” Kamalvandi said.

“What matters is that we are creating a balance between our commitments and our rights. If they recognize our rights which is the removal of sanctions under the JCPOA, then we will implement our commitments. Otherwise, we will reduce our commitments to create a balance,” he added.

Iran announced on May 8 that it would stop exporting excess uranium and heavy water, setting a 60-day deadline for the five remaining parties to the deal — France, Germany, the UK, China and Russia — to take practical measures towards ensuring Iran’s interests in the face of the American sanctions that were re-imposed on Iran after Washington’s exit.