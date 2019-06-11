Iran Announces Major Air-Force Building Endeavor

TEHRAN – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Khatami welcomed the efforts of the country’s military-industrial complex to increase the self-sufficiency of the Islamic Republic of defense products of its own production. In this regard, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry announced plans to significantly increase the production of Iranian Kowsar fighters, reported the Tasnim news agency today, on June 11.

Speaking on Tuesday during a visit to the Iranian Aircraft Manufacturing Company in the central province of Isfahan, General Khatami said that over the past 40 years, the “hardworking” specialists of the Iranian Aviation Industry Organization, which includes the above-mentioned defense company, have made every effort to increase the country’s combat strength. As an example, the head of the military department led the start of mass production of the domestic Kowsar fighter last year.

Iranian-made fighter jets Kowsar and Saeqeh took part for the first time in the annual military parade in Tehran dedicated to the Day of the National Army of Iran, on April 18.

The Islamic Republic has begun mass production of its national fighter, designed to replace outdated aircraft in service of the country’s air force. The production date for the Kowsar fighter was set for November 3, and was announced by Defense Minister Amir Khatami.

“Soon the required number of these planes will be assembled and will enter service in the Iranian air force,” the defense minister said at the time.

The launch of the production of domestically made fighter jets, the Iranian authorities announced to line up right before the second wave of US sanctions come into force, which since November 5th of last year has affected the energy sector of Iran.