Invincible Armata: new features of Russian tank revealed

MOSCOW – The military vehicles based on the Armata universal platform have become one of the main attractions of the international military forum ARMY 2019.

This year, the organizers of the forum not only allowed to closely examine the advanced platform, but also revealed some confidential data.

Advanced Features

The size and technical characteristics of the T-14 main tank and the T-15 infantry combat vehicle have attracted a great deal of interest from the experts.

Thus, for the first time, the T-14 tank weight – 55 tons was mentioned for a machine 10.8 meters long and 3.9 meters wide. It has an engine of 1,500 horses, autonomy of 500 kilometers and maximum speed of 75-80 kilometers per hour.

The great weight of Armata means that the design of new military vehicles has advanced and safe protection, military experts say.

The infantry combat vehicle has the same performance, although its purpose is different: it can carry a group of 12 military personnel, and its modification this year has an unmanned combat module. It has a 57mm automatic cannon, a 7.62mm double machine gun and Kornet anti-tank missiles.

In addition, the new armored MTU-2020 bridge launch vehicle was designed to facilitate the military maneuvers of the new machines . It has a load capacity of 60 tons, which fully supports the weight of the T-14 and T-15.

Forum ARMY 2019

At the international military forum ARMY 2019 , which takes place in the region of Moscow between June 25 and 30, delegations from more than 120 countries and about 1,300 companies from the defense sector take part.

Meanwhile, Russia is willing to provide S-400 air defense systems to Iran, but so far no requests have been received from Tehran, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) press office said on Friday.

“We are open to negotiations on the supply of S-400 Triumph air defense systems , including Iran. In addition, this equipment is not subject to restrictions imposed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 of 20 June 2015. We have not received any official request from our partners on this issue,” said the FSMTC press office on the 2019 ARMY forum.

FSMTC called the S-400 a unique anti-aircraft defense system capable of neutralizing the most advanced and promising means of air strike and missile. “Not surprisingly, many of our partners show serious interest in this system.”