MOSCOW – US intelligence is intensifying hacking attacks on Russian power grids. That’s what the New York Times publication says, quoting a government source.

Washington has been trying to infiltrate programs that can gather information about Russian electricity networks and, allegedly, insert systems that are aggressive.

The source’s supposition is that this indicates that the actions are a kind of alert and are part of a cyber-attack plan if relations between Moscow and Washington become completely hostile.

Yet it is impossible to assess to what extent the US has managed to infiltrate Russian energy systems and to what extent it is able to “black out” the whole country or paralyze its armed forces.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon’s military posture, based on the post-Cold War dominance, will not work against the new strategies of Russia and China and has to be updated as urgently as possible. Otherwise, the US risks losing the war against another power, warns a recent report.

“For the first time in decades, it is possible to imagine the United States fighting—and possibly losing—a large-scale war with a great power. For generations of Americans accustomed to US military superiority and its ability to deter major wars, the idea of armed conflict between great powers may seem highly improbable. The idea that the United States—with the most expensive armed forces in the world by a wide margin—might lose such a war would seem absolutely preposterous. Nevertheless, the possibility of war and U.S. defeat are real and growing,” a Center for a New American Security report said.

China and Russia have spent nearly two decades studying the current American way of fighting, and while the US is stuck in the mental frame of military strategy and post-1991 Gulf War operations, Moscow and Beijing have been developing new strategies and weapons for defeating the US in a war, if necessary, points out the author.

Chris Dougherty argues that Beijing and Moscow have offset their respective weaknesses by using time and geography as an advantage and have developed weapons and strategies to target the vulnerabilities of the US and its allies in US military operations.

The author claims that the United States is a status quo power existing in a period of disruptive change, and that the mode of war that has emerged in the post-Cold War period will not work today.

The researcher points out that it is not possible to return to the post-Cold War era of US dominance.