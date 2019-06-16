In the Dark: Massive Blackout Hits Argentina’s Electrical Networks

On Twitter, the official account of the Provincial Energy Company of Córdoba reported that “due to a fault outside Epec, in 500 kV of the national interconnected system operated by Transener, there was a zero voltage restriction that affected a large part of the country included. the Province of Córdoba, as well as to areas of Santa Fe, the Federal Capital and the province of Buenos Aires At this moment, work is being done to determine the reason for this failure and to be able to return the supply in the shortest possible time “.