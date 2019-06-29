G20: Trump says there MUST be trade between Russia and United States

US President Donald Trump commented on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin , which was held on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan’s Osaka, with ‘great, positive results.’

“I think he is a great guy. I think we had a great meeting, ”said the US President to the columnist for the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, Pavel Zarubin .

According to Trump, he and Vladimir Putin have achieved a lot, they began to discuss trade.

“We must have trade – between Russia and the United States, two great countries. Yesterday was a great meeting. He is an extraordinary man. Thank you very much, ”said the President of the United States.

The ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko was apparently very upset that Trump did not consult with Kiev before negotiations with Putin, though had their been a private consultation he would not have been privy to it.