Forgotten Battles Against the Deep State Part III

The world today is being pulled in two opposing directions, with a doctrine of “one world government”, population reduction and war on the one side vs a “multipolar system” of sovereign nations states committed to growth and progress on the other. This is not a new fight, but has shaped the struggles of human history. In reviewing our history with this struggle in mind, a master key is found which can unlock many secrets long buried by revisionist historian.

In the first part of this series “Forgotten Battles Against the Deep State”, we reviewed the struggle launched by Canada’s 13th Prime Minister John Diefenbaker, who had a grand vision for Northern Development funded by a National Bank which was sabotaged by nests of Rhodes Scholars which he did not understand.

In Part two “JFK vs the Empire”, we were introduced to the deeper fight against the system of empire launched by John F. Kennedy from 1945 to his untimely death in 1963. Even though Kennedy and his brother Robert were being groomed to become elite puppets for the City of London just like their father, both young men broke with that tradition through intense studies of world history where-in they chose to locate their identities in the best constitutional traditions of America.

In our third segment, we will be introduced to a figure who acted as Premier of British Columbia from 1952-1972 and whose struggle to bring Canada into the modern era only occurred through the most courageous fights against British Malthusian agents today known as the Deep State embedded within the Canadian government.