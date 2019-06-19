FLORES: Strelkov the traitor Accused of MH17 Downing? FRN’s not taking the bait

The prosecutor’s office in the Netherlands has filed more charges against Igor Girkin, aka ‘Strelkov’, among others, for the downing of the MH17. As we already know beyond any reasonable doubt that the MH17 was downed by a Ukrainian jet and not a Russian or Ukrainian BUK, by accident or otherwise, the accusation against Girkin is, on the face of it, false.

That said, there is more here than meets the eye, and the filing of these charges by the Netherlands appears more like a NATO subversion project than it does have to do with pinning some blame on just any Russian.

To the point, it seems reasonable here to conclude that this is an effort to provoke a ‘Strelkov is innocent!’ campaign among the Russian hoorah-patriot crowd in Russia, with whom he may still have some withering standing. We aren’t buying this, and trying to establish Strelkov as some innocent hero here, is an attempt to bolster support for, and focus on, Strelkov and what he stood for. And what he came to stand for, is not a good thing.

We’re to imagine now that Strelkov should have some ‘right of response’, another microphone handed to him, with which he will, invariably, use the opportunity to take swipes at the Russian position on the Donbass – Russia didn’t support Donbass enough, and so on. While there’s elements of truth to this, it points in several directions. First that Russia in fact has treated a lot of the Donbass insurgency at arms length, and has tried – albeit with difficulty – to maintain that posture amidst international pressure and especially with an aim to keep the EU at least as neutral as possible on certain sensitive subjects. So Strelkov’s calls for overt Russian moves in the Donbass are really counter-productive to Russia’s strategies, and serve only to rile public sentiment against their government among more emotionally charged patriotic Russian citizens, and thereby serves Russia’s opponents within and abroad. While one can argue that the Russian government may manipulate media this or that way, or may control this or that civil society group to win an election, (and this resembles ‘democracy’ everywhere there is capitalism), there’s no one in Russia who voted for Strelkov to make Russia’s policy on the Donbass, or anywhere else.

As FRN readers are already keenly aware, Strelkov is an untrustworthy individual who went rogue, and placed his personal opinions and desires above the needs of the operational command in the Donbass. For a brief time it appeared he displayed some heroism, but along the way somewhere he was compromised by the 5th column, and was involved in trying to establish a ‘patriotic front’ in Russia aimed against the Russian government.

Now, the Russian government is not, by Russians, above criticism by any stretch. And Strelkov as a Russian citizen has far more right to criticize government structures, policies, and laws more than any non-Russian, as an ethical standard and a rule.

That said, it was further explored and exposed that Strelkov came to be connected to sectors within Russia looking to undermine its efforts in the Donbass, in a disinformation and organizing pattern observed elsewhere.

Taken all together, we think this is a staged scenario with the obvious intent to bring focus on Strelkov, give him more media attention, and to re-stoke some idea that he’s a hero. While Strelkov isn’t guilty for the MH17 downing, and while Ukraine and the US are – he’s guilty of other things, and we aren’t buying this western tactic to give him attention.

The tangential component of this may be also to try to get Malaysia ‘on track’, because Malaysia has said themselves that the event was too politicized, and the custodial chain of custody already tampered with by overly-interested parties. They have a point, and in fact are correct regarding that.

