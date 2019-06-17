Retired US Army General David Petraeus, who commanded the American coalition in Iraq and Afghanistan and later led the CIA, visited the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbas. This was reported in a message of the headquarters of the so-called “Operation Combined Forces” on Facebook.

Petraeus said that he was “struck by the professionalism of the Ukrainian forces” with which the US ambassador to Ukraine, John Herbst and he spent time during his visit to Avdiivka and to the front lines near Donetsk airport.

“The commanders we met were obviously extremely competent and experienced. Young Ukrainian boys and girls in uniform, whom we saw, also made a great impression on me. All Ukrainians should be proud of them and be grateful for their service. ”

- Advertisement -

Petraeus also said that the Ukrainian troops deserve to be further supported by the United States and its allies.

As for the Ukrainian command, we recall that on May 28 the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Homchak disgraced himself on the front lines in the Donbas .

On May 10, it was reported that the new commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass Syrsky was convicted of mass embezzlement from the state budget . On May 7, the DPR command told about the shameful service record of the new commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbas .

We add that today the “professionalism” of the Ukrainian military was expressed in the fact that the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the message of their own propagandist about approaching Donetsk . We will note that today, on June 17, the headquarters of “OOS” without any proof accused the Donbas militias of shelling civilians .

At the same time on the eve of the residents of Donetsk reported a powerful shelling in the early morning . On the evening of June 16, Ukrainian armed formations opened heavy fire on the north of Donetsk .