EURASIA RISING: Russia and China to consolidate their strategic partnership today

MOSCOW – China and Russia will sign about 30 agreements as well as a declaration of strengthening strategic stability during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

“On June 5, what is tomorrow, there will be high-level talks in two formats – first, a more comprehensive format of talks, then negotiations with the delegations, with all five intergovernmental committees present,” Ushakov said to reporters.

According to the aide added, the leaders will sign a joint declaration for the development of the relations between the countries that has to raise the partnership of the countries to a “new era”.

The signed documents cover a range of trade and intergovernmental areas of interest.

The Kremlin aide also pointed out that the committees are headed by the deputy prime minister.

“Our delegations will also include committee leaders related to specific sectors as well as the leaderships of the largest companies,” Ushakov said.

- Advertisement -

The presidential aide added that the leaders will also attend a state reception in honor of Xi Jinping and the Bolshoi Theater.

This meeting comes as relations between Moscow and Washington continue to sour.

The White House continues to act “illogically” by not holding a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing relations between the two countries as the legacy of Barack Obama.

“We see a lot of strategic issues on the agenda that need to be addressed at the level of two presidents. There are no such issues to be solved at a lower level, we understand that many questions come from the American side, which should also be discussed by the presidents,” said Peskov, Putin’s longtime press secretary.

He believes that the absence of prolonged face-to-face talks between the two leaders since the Helsinki summit last year has key “idle” issues and “contradicts the national interests of our two countries,” adding that there is only one of things that Russia can do on its own.

“We can not be more sacred than the Pope,” Peskov supposed, speaking in English.

Trump abruptly canceled a scheduled parallel meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires at the end of last year on the incident of the Ukrainian ship near the Kerch Strait between Crimea and Russia, although the two held a brief informal conversation .