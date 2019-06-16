ESCALATION: UK to Deploy Royal Marines to Persian Gulf, Blames Iran for Oil Tanker Attack

LONDON – Britain will send about 100 royal marines to defend their warships in the Persian Gulf amid worsening of the situation due to attacks on oil tankers and “fears of a possible war with Iran.” This much was reported by The Times, citing sources in military circles.

According to the source, the rapid response team, which will consist of marines from special forces units, will operate on British ships patrolling the bay.

Earlier, the United Kingdom accused Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of attacking oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, saying that no other state or non-state entity could be held responsible for this. British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt condemned the attacks, calling on Iran to end “all forms of destabilizing activities” in the Middle East region.

At the same time, the UK has provided no evidence whatsoever for these claims, referring instead to American claims which in turn come without substantiation.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Labor Party of Great Britain, Jeremy Corbyn, accused the British government of fueling the military escalation in the Gulf of Oman.

“Without credible evidence of tanker attacks, government rhetoric will only increase the threat of war,” Corbyn said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry registered its protest with the British ambassador to Tehran because of statements by London about Iran’s alleged involvement in an attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

“After statements by the British Foreign Office that were not true, made blindly for the United States, in which our country was accused of involvement in two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director for Northern and Eastern Europe of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Mahmoud Barimani expressed a strong protest to the British Ambassador” – said the Foreign Ministry.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that occurred. According to the Norwegian authorities, three explosions occurred on the tanker of the Scandinavian country Front Altair. The Japanese ship Kokuka Courageous was also attacked.