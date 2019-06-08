DPR to Increase Budget to Process Massive Number of Russian Citizenship Applications

There is some commotion in the Donetsk People’s Republic due to the large number of people wanting to apply for passports of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin.

According to him, in connection with the current situation, the authorities of the DPR will expand the staff accepting documents for obtaining Russian citizenship.

“People have been waiting for RF passports for five years. We have a stir with queues, nevertheless, steps are constantly being taken. Of course, it is necessary to increase the staffing of the territorial divisions of the migration service. The selection of employees is already underway, and the staff will be increased, ”he said.

Earlier, the leader of the Russian LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, called on residents of Donbass to immediately receive Russian passports .

Recall, a Donetsk sociologist on Russian TV called on the authorities of the DPR to solve the problem with the passports of the Russian Federation. On May 30, Russian political analyst and TV presenter Sergey Mikheyev accused officials of the DPR and LPR of working for the United States .

On May 24, Russian TV presenter Solovyov sharply criticized the officials of the DPR and LPR who were slowing down the process of certification .

This all stems from a major move on May 2, when Russian President Vladimir Putin simplified obtaining Russian passports for certain categories of Ukrainian citizens .

On April 24, Putin signed a law on simplified receipt of Russian citizens by residents of the Donbass.