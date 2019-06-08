Trending

EurasiaDonbassHeadline News

DPR to Increase Budget to Process Massive Number of Russian Citizenship Applications

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,315

There is some commotion in the Donetsk People’s Republic due to the large number of people wanting to apply for passports of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin.

According to him, in connection with the current situation, the authorities of the DPR will expand the staff accepting documents for obtaining Russian citizenship.

“People have been waiting for RF passports for five years. We have a stir with queues, nevertheless, steps are constantly being taken. Of course, it is necessary to increase the staffing of the territorial divisions of the migration service. The selection of employees is already underway, and the staff will be increased, ”he said.

Earlier, the leader of the Russian LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, called on residents of Donbass to immediately receive Russian passports .

- Advertisement -

Recall, a Donetsk sociologist on Russian TV called on the authorities of the DPR to solve the problem with the passports of the Russian Federation. On May 30, Russian political analyst and TV presenter  Sergey Mikheyev accused officials of the DPR and LPR of working for the United States .

On May 24, Russian TV presenter  Solovyov sharply criticized the officials of the DPR and LPR who were slowing down the process of certification .

This all stems from a major move on May 2, when Russian President  Vladimir Putin simplified obtaining Russian passports for certain categories of Ukrainian citizens .

On April 24, Putin  signed a law on simplified receipt of Russian citizens by residents of the Donbass.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1564 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments