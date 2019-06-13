Trending

DPR deepens Social Democracy – Significantly increases pensions and raises public sector wages

By Joaquin Flores
DONETSK – The DPR authorities intend to ensure a significant increase in pensions and wages of state employees and civil servants by 2020, according to the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin. “In the public sector and in the public service of the Republic, from July 1st, 2019 onwards, wage increases are planned at 35 percent, while pensions are planned to be increased by 25 percent at the same time,” said Pushilin. He noted that it is also planned to increase the salaries of some categories of law enforcement officers, social allowances, insurance payments.

Such moves will deepen the social democracy within the DPR.

“An additional increase in salaries of state employees and civil servants and pensions is planned from January 2020. Salaries will increase by 35 percent, that is, a general increase in comparison with the current moment will be 70 percent. Pensions from the beginning of next year will be increased by 27 percent – their overall growth compared with the current level will reach 52 percent, ”the Head of the DPR added.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

