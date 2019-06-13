DPR deepens Social Democracy – Significantly increases pensions and raises public sector wages

DONETSK – The DPR authorities intend to ensure a significant increase in pensions and wages of state employees and civil servants by 2020, according to the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin. “In the public sector and in the public service of the Republic, from July 1st, 2019 onwards, wage increases are planned at 35 percent, while pensions are planned to be increased by 25 percent at the same time,” said Pushilin. He noted that it is also planned to increase the salaries of some categories of law enforcement officers, social allowances, insurance payments.

Such moves will deepen the social democracy within the DPR.

“An additional increase in salaries of state employees and civil servants and pensions is planned from January 2020. Salaries will increase by 35 percent, that is, a general increase in comparison with the current moment will be 70 percent. Pensions from the beginning of next year will be increased by 27 percent – their overall growth compared with the current level will reach 52 percent, ”the Head of the DPR added.