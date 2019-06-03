Cuba and Venezuela reaffirm their unity against US imperialists

Venezuela can always count on Cuba, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, in response to a message of gratitude from his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro, for medical assistance provided by Cuba to four children of that South American nation .

“President Nicolás Maduro, it is our duty, Venezuela can always count on Cuba,” the island’s president wrote on his Twitter social network account.

Last Friday, May 31, the Venezuelan president announced at a working meeting at the Miraflores Palace that four children from his country would be transferred to Cuba to receive specialized medical attention, although the illnesses and severity of the illnesses were not specified.

After the transfer of the infants to Cuban hospital institutions, President Maduro thanked the solidarity of the island “to save the lives of Venezuelan citizens”, which he considered “victims of the economic war against the South American nation.”

According to information released by the Government of Caracas, the sanctions imposed by the United States against the state company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and the seizure of the subsidiary CITGO, located in the United States, prevent the financing of welfare programs abroad and the acquisition of of medicines.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that diplomatic relations between the Government of his country and that of Cuba become stronger when the United States “attacks”.

“We convey the solidarity hug of President Nicolás Maduro, the relationship between Cuba and Venezuela is strengthened as imperialism attacks us,” he said through a message posted on his Twitter account.

Agradecemos al General de Ejército, Raúl Castro Ruz y al hermano Presidente @DiazCanelB, por recibirnos ayer. Les transmitimos el abrazo solidario del Presidente @NicolasMaduro. La relación entre Cuba y Venezuela se fortalece a medida que el imperialismo nos ataca. ¡Venceremos! pic.twitter.com/NBcXVIXokL — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) May 21, 2019

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela highlighted the meeting he held with Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel and with the Cuban army general, Raúl Castro.

For his part, the Cuban leader ratified the “solid ties” that bind him to the Government of Venezuela.

Chancellor Arreaza arrived in Cuba on May 20 to take part in the XVIII Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Treaty of Trade of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP), which took take place in that country.