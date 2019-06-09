Countries continue to defy US threats of purchasing the S-400

BLAGOVESCHENSK, Russia – The director general of the Russian state corporation Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, described as “unfair competition” the statements of the US on the incompatibility of the Russian anti-aircraft system S-400 with the standards of NATO.

“They [the United States] try to pressure, not even us and our partners, by forcing them not to sign contracts with Russia and not buy military equipment, which is an unfair competition,” Chemezov said in an interview with Russian television NTV.

He pointed out that what the US wants is to impose its own weapons.

The United States stated that the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system is not compatible with NATO standards and threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey if it purchases that system from Russia.

The US has pointed out on several occasions that it could otherwise suspend the sale process to Turkey of the new US F-35 fighters.

Turkey, which is one of the participants in the US international program for the development of the F-35 fighter, has repeatedly stated that the S-400 does not represent a threat to the US F-35 and that Ankara will not renounce its plans to acquire the Russian system.

The S-400 (SA-21 Growler in the NATO classification) is capable of downing aerial devices of furtive technology, cruise missiles, tactical and tactical-operational ballistic missiles.

With a range of up to 400 kilometers, the Russian team can destroy targets at heights of up to 30 kilometers.

Although it is a defense system, the S-400 is inflicting more and more political damage to the North American country that is opposed by all means to its international sales.

Thus, the columnist Piotr Akopov, who writes for the Russian media Vzglyad, states that given the failures that the US is suffering in its attempts to prevent sales of these air defense systems, the S-400 can already be described as geopolitical weapons.

In addition, they are a good indicator of how the balance of forces in the international political arena is changing, especially after the Law to Counter Adversaries through Sanctions (CAATSA) was enacted.

It was foreseen that with the help of this law it would be possible to limit Russian arms sales in the international market, especially when it comes to US allies in the field of war machines, Akopov points out.

According to him, the pressure exerted by this law now forces countries to choose and turn their backs on the United States. Obviously, this inflicts serious damage to the image of the North American country, since these rejections are made publicly in response to the US ultimatum.

Currently this situation can be observed in three countries simultaneously, says the columnist: in Turkey, India and Iran.

“Therefore, the policy of open opposition to S-400 sales causes the US to inflict damage on itself, not on Russia,” he said.